Israeli offensive displaces 2,600 Palestinians in Hebron over four days

Military operations and movement restrictions

The Israeli army pressed its large-scale offensive in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron for a fourth consecutive day on Monday, displacing more than 2,600 Palestinians and sealing all entrances to the city following a deadly shooting attack on Friday. Additional forces entered the city around midnight through the Farsh al-Hawa entrance while troops raided the southern part near Jabal Karbaj, local sources told Anadolu. Military reinforcements arrived in the Al-Jilda area early Monday, where forces seized several Palestinian vehicles and established checkpoints near Al-Jilda Roundabout, stopping and searching residents.

Similar actions were reported in the Deir Bahha area, where witnesses said Israeli forces seized additional vehicles. Israeli forces also divided a street in the Jabal al-Rahma area between Palestinians and Israeli occupiers, restricting Palestinian movement in the area, according to witnesses.

Forced displacement and demolitions

Hebron Mayor Youssef al-Jabari told Anadolu that Israeli forces had forced around 2,200 Palestinians from their homes and demolished five commercial structures and a three-story residential building since the operation began on Friday. A local relief committee said the displacement figure reached 2,649 on Monday as the offensive continued. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated Saturday that approximately 2,000 Palestinians had been forcibly displaced, adding that they would not be allowed to return until what he described as "Hamas infrastructure" in the city was dismantled.

Arrests and broader crackdown

The Palestinian Prisoner Society reported that Israeli forces arrested 50 Palestinians in Hebron since Friday. The operation comes amid intensified Israeli army attacks and violence by Israeli occupiers across the occupied West Bank since October 2023, including killings, home demolitions, and the burning of mosques.