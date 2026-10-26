Israeli army burns Gaza displacement camp, leaving 800 homeless

Gaza's Public Works and Housing Ministry said on Monday that Israeli quadcopter drones burned down a displacement camp in eastern Gaza City on Sunday evening, leaving more than 200 families comprising over 800 Palestinians without shelter.

Ministry condemns 'war crime'

The ministry stated that Israeli quadcopters targeted the encampment near Shujaiya junction at approximately 8 p.m., igniting tents and consuming the few remaining belongings of displaced families. The blaze displaced over 200 families totaling more than 800 people, most of them women, children, elderly and patients. "The burning of the tents caused severe panic, fear and terror among the families, who were once again left without shelter or an alternative to protect them from harsh conditions," the ministry said, describing the incident as part of a policy of "forced displacement and continuous uprooting."

'Winning card' in elections

The ministry characterized the attack as a "full-fledged war crime and crime against humanity," stating it violated international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions protecting civilians during conflict. It urged the international community, the UN Security Council and rights organizations to intervene urgently to stop what it called genocide and continued destruction in Gaza. Palestinian officials have warned that Israel has intensified attacks ahead of Tuesday's Knesset elections, with Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian saying Friday that Palestinian blood had become a "winning card" in the electoral contest.

Ceasefire violations mount

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, the Israeli army has continued daily attacks across the Gaza Strip, killing at least 1,551 Palestinians and injuring 5,573 others since the truce began, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others in the enclave, while around 90% of civilian infrastructure has been destroyed. The latest fire comes two days before Israelis head to the polls in national elections that have seen candidates compete over hardline security policies.