Riyadh airport resumes flights after deadly Houthi attack

King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh resumed limited flight operations on Sunday after a suspension lasting roughly two weeks, state media reported, though only two terminals reopened and full capacity remains unavailable.

Partial reopening

Terminal 1 resumed domestic flights while Terminal 2 reopened for international services operated by Saudi carriers, AlEkhbariya television reported. The resumption followed intensive coordination between aviation authorities and security agencies to ensure compliance with safety standards, the state-run broadcaster said, while airport management urged passengers to contact airlines before traveling, according to Al Arabiya.

Persistent threats

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree warned that the airport "is unsafe because it is a military target for our forces," and pledged continued operations against the facility. Saudi authorities bear responsibility for reopening the airport and any consequences, he added.

Flight operations were suspended after an Oct. 10 Houthi attack killed 13 people and injured more than 300. The Iran-backed group, which controls Yemen's capital Sanaa, resumed fighting Saudi-backed forces in July following the collapse of a 2022 truce.