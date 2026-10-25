Home
World
America
Iran speaker says US 'entered quagmire' due to war miscalculations

Iran speaker says US 'entered quagmire' due to war miscalculations

Yenişafak English AA
16:08, 25/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 19:45, 25/10/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Iran speaker says US 'entered quagmire' due to war miscalculations
File photo

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf said on Sunday that the United States has "entered a quagmire" in its war against Iran due to miscalculations, adding that Washington must take steps to extricate itself as tensions persist over navigation in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf said on Sunday that Washington has "entered a quagmire" due to its own strategic miscalculations regarding the ongoing war, stating that the United States must take the necessary steps to extricate itself from the conflict.

'Americans entered a quagmire'

Speaking during a parliamentary session in Tehran, Qalibaf told lawmakers that the burden of de-escalation rests solely with Washington. "The Americans entered a quagmire due to their own miscalculations, and it is up to them to take the necessary steps to extricate themselves," he said, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

He emphasized that Washington's current predicament stems from strategic errors rather than external factors, noting that the Islamic Republic maintains a firm stance on its sovereignty.

Rejection of 'Pahlavi era' submission

Qalibaf rejected the notion that external pressure could compel Iranian submission, referencing the country's historical trajectory since the 1979 revolution. "Americans think that with a few levers of media pressure or military threats, they can make this great nation surrender to them, unaware that today's Iran is not the Iran of Pahlavi's period of humiliation," he said.

The speaker emphasized that contemporary Iran would not tolerate foreign diktats concerning national sovereignty. He added that the Islamic Republic would never permit any external power to dictate terms regarding the honor of the Iranian people, noting that such resistance defines the post-revolutionary era.

Strait of Hormuz deadlock

His remarks came as tensions in the Middle East remain elevated following the outbreak of the US-Israel war against Iran in late February. Despite a ceasefire agreement and a memorandum outlining a final peace deal, the conflict remains unresolved due to ongoing disputes over navigation rights in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway serves as a vital chokepoint for global oil shipments, and its closure has disrupted international energy markets since hostilities began over two months ago. Washington and Tehran have yet to agree on terms for reopening the passage, prolonging the regional standoff into a third month.

Titles :mohammed bagher qalibafiranunited statesstrait of hormuzus-iran warmiddle easttehran
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026