Obama backs El-Sayed in Michigan Senate race

Obama defends El-Sayed in Detroit rally

Former US President Barack Obama on Saturday endorsed Abdul El-Sayed for the US Senate in Michigan, defending the Democratic candidate against Republican attacks on his Muslim faith during a rally that drew more than 4,300 supporters to Detroit's Cass Technical High School. Speaking at the venue, Obama backed El-Sayed's bid to unseat Republican Mike Rogers in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, praising the candidate's proposals to reduce the influence of money in politics and expand access to affordable healthcare while pledging to "finish the job we started" with the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

"Abdul is fighting for change, real change, change that will bring an end to this war," Obama said, referring to the ongoing US conflict with Iran. The former president drew parallels between the allegations against El-Sayed and false claims about his own background and religion during his 2007 and 2011 presidential campaigns, telling the crowd: "We have seen this movie before. I starred in it. This stuff didn't work on me. Not in Michigan, it's not going to work for Abdul."

Trump dismisses crowd size

President Donald Trump, speaking at a Republican rally in Perry, Georgia, later Saturday, claimed the Detroit event had attracted almost no supporters despite documented attendance exceeding 4,300 people. "You know, I saw Barack Hussein Obama was in Michigan, and the place was empty," Trump said, mocking his predecessor's appearance and using his full name to emphasize the point while dismissing the significance of the Democratic gathering.

Trump and other Republicans have repeatedly accused El-Sayed of extremist affiliations and links to the Muslim Brotherhood, allegations the candidate has denied without credible evidence emerging to support such claims. In a subsequent post on his Truth Social platform, Trump criticized Obama's history of backing unsuccessful Democratic candidates, citing Hillary Clinton's 2016 defeat and Kamala Harris's 2024 loss. "He said that Crooked Hillary Clinton was going to WIN, he campaigned hard for her, and she lost in all directions and ways. He then campaigned full out for Kamala, and likewise, she lost," Trump wrote.

Campaign trail continues

Obama also appeared on behalf of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson, who faces Republican Representative John James in the state elections, urging supporters to back the full Democratic ticket. Speaking to the Detroit audience, Obama described the midterm contests as an opportunity to impose greater accountability on the Trump administration and reverse what he characterized as dangerous policies. "We got to flip that circuit breaker, bring some accountability to this government," he said.

Trump is scheduled to hold his own campaign event in Michigan on Sunday to bolster Republican candidates in the closely contested state, setting up a direct contrast between the two presidents' competing visions for the electorate.