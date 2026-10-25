Iran says 'nothing will be same' in region after war with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that "nothing will be the same" in the region following the recent war with the United States and Israel, declaring that new realities have emerged regarding the management of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and the broader security architecture of the Middle East.

Post-war realities

Speaking at the Foreign Ministry in Tehran, Araghchi said the conflict has fundamentally altered regional dynamics. "The current war has changed everything. We must acknowledge that new realities have emerged," he said, adding that traditional approaches to maritime security no longer apply. "The shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be the same as before, nor will the strait be managed as it was in the past," he added.

The top diplomat said Tehran would welcome "any security plan originating from within the region itself," signaling Iran's preference for local solutions over external interference. Tensions between Iran and the US have persisted since the US-Israeli war began in February, with both sides contesting control of the vital waterway that handles a significant portion of global oil shipments. Washington demands unrestricted navigation through the strait, while Tehran asserts its authority to regulate passage.

Diplomatic deadlock

The US and Iran signed an interim deal in June aimed at resolving their conflict, but diplomatic negotiations have since stalled amid persistent disagreements over the terms of engagement and the future of regional security arrangements. Araghchi's remarks underscored Tehran's determination to reshape post-conflict structures according to its own strategic interests, according to Press TV.