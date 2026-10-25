Yemeni FM: Decade of talks with Houthis failed, operations continue

Failed peace efforts

Yemeni Foreign Minister Afrah Al-Zouba accused the Houthis on Saturday of exploiting periods of calm to rebuild their arsenal, citing failed negotiations in 2016 and 2022 as evidence that diplomacy has only served to prolong the conflict. Speaking to journalists in Istanbul, Al-Zouba stated that her government would not accept any dialogue that provides the group with an opportunity to rearm.

She noted that the Houthis refused to sign a proposed agreement after roughly 100 days of negotiations in 2016, and had subsequently thwarted Saudi-backed peace initiatives that began in 2022. Al-Zouba added that Operation “Dawn of Yemen” would continue “firmly” until its objectives are met and the militia is disarmed.

Visit to Türkiye

Al-Zouba met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan earlier on Saturday during her first visit to Türkiye since assuming office in July, according to diplomatic sources. The meeting took place against the backdrop of intensifying military operations and Ankara’s longstanding support for the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

Conflict background

Yemen has remained engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and surrounding provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year in support of the internationally recognized government. The Houthis currently control much of northern and western Yemen while government forces and allied groups hold Aden and large parts of the southern and eastern provinces.