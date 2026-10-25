Home
World
Middle East
Yemeni FM: Decade of talks with Houthis failed, operations continue

Yemeni FM: Decade of talks with Houthis failed, operations continue

Yenişafak English AA
12:14, 25/10/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Yemeni FM: Decade of talks with Houthis failed, operations continue
File photo

Yemeni Foreign Minister Afrah Al-Zouba said Saturday that nearly a decade of negotiations with the Houthis has failed to secure a political settlement, pledging to continue military operations until the group is disarmed and the country's objectives are achieved.

Failed peace efforts

Yemeni Foreign Minister Afrah Al-Zouba accused the Houthis on Saturday of exploiting periods of calm to rebuild their arsenal, citing failed negotiations in 2016 and 2022 as evidence that diplomacy has only served to prolong the conflict. Speaking to journalists in Istanbul, Al-Zouba stated that her government would not accept any dialogue that provides the group with an opportunity to rearm.

She noted that the Houthis refused to sign a proposed agreement after roughly 100 days of negotiations in 2016, and had subsequently thwarted Saudi-backed peace initiatives that began in 2022. Al-Zouba added that Operation “Dawn of Yemen” would continue “firmly” until its objectives are met and the militia is disarmed.

Visit to Türkiye

Al-Zouba met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan earlier on Saturday during her first visit to Türkiye since assuming office in July, according to diplomatic sources. The meeting took place against the backdrop of intensifying military operations and Ankara’s longstanding support for the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

Conflict background

Yemen has remained engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and surrounding provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year in support of the internationally recognized government. The Houthis currently control much of northern and western Yemen while government forces and allied groups hold Aden and large parts of the southern and eastern provinces.

Titles :afrah al-zoubahakan fidanyemenhouthistürkiyesanaaistanbuloperation dawn of yemensaudi-led coalition
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026