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US Marine indicted over robbery, murder of woman in Okinawa

US Marine indicted over robbery, murder of woman in Okinawa

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15:57, 25/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 19:58, 25/10/2026, Sunday
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US Marine indicted over robbery, murder of woman in Okinawa
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A 20-year-old US Marine stationed at Futenma Air Base was indicted Sunday on charges of robbing and murdering a woman at a Naha hotel on October 3, prompting the Japanese government to lodge a strong protest with Washington and impose a 30-day curfew on American personnel in the prefecture.

Devin Ballard, a 20-year-old US Marine stationed at Futenma Air Base in Okinawa, was indicted Sunday on charges of robbing and murdering a woman by wrapping a phone cord around her neck at a hotel in Naha on October 3, local media reported. Police found Ballard walking alone in Okinawa city late on October 3 and arrested him the following day on suspicion of robbery and murder, according to Kyodo News.

Official reaction

Okinawa Governor Genta Koja stepped up calls for the central government to take preventive measures following the incident, while Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi described the case as a "heinous crime," according to reports. The Japanese government lodged a strong protest with Washington and urged the US to "fully" cooperate with the investigation and enforce strict discipline among military personnel.

Preventive measures

The US military imposed a 30-day curfew on October 9, restricting personnel from leaving their bases between midnight and 5 am following Ballard's arrest. Washington and Tokyo have launched talks on preventive measures, including a review of the effectiveness of the US military's "liberty policy," which governs off-base conduct, and joint patrols involving American forces and Japanese police. Local residents have long expressed anger over past crimes, noise, and pollution linked to the American installations on the island.

Titles :devin ballardokinawafutenma air baseus marinesjapan-us relationssanae takaichigenta koja
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