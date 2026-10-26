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Suspected Houthi missile hits near military headquarters in Yemen's Aden

Suspected Houthi missile hits near military headquarters in Yemen's Aden

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00:54, 26/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 01:08, 26/10/2026, Monday
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Suspected Houthi missile hits near military headquarters in Yemen's Aden
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A suspected Houthi ballistic missile struck a remote area near a military headquarters in Yemen's southern Aden governorate on Sunday, causing no casualties or material damage according to local sources, as tensions persist between the internationally recognized government and the rebel movement.

A suspected Houthi ballistic missile struck a remote sandy area in Bir Ahmed, western Aden, on Sunday, landing behind an iron factory in the Al-Buraiqa district near a government military headquarters, a local source told Anadolu. The explosion caused no casualties or material damage, the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Official silence from government

No immediate statement emerged from Yemen's internationally recognized government or its military forces regarding the incident. Aden serves as the interim capital, hosting the presidential administration while controlling large parts of the country's southern and eastern provinces.

Houthi control of northern Yemen

The rebel movement maintains its grip on the capital Sanaa and much of northern and western Yemen. The internationally recognized government operates from Aden, which functions as its interim base following the loss of the capital to the Houthis.

Titles :adenyemenhouthimissile attacksanaayemen conflictal-buraiqa
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