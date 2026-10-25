Nigeria Taraba massacre death toll disputed as residents flee

Attack on Binnari community

The Binnari community in Taraba State was attacked by armed assailants between Friday evening and Saturday morning, killing dozens of residents and forcing survivors to flee to neighboring communities for safety. The death toll remains disputed, as Amnesty International said at least 40 people were killed while state officials said 25 died — a discrepancy that could not be immediately reconciled according to regional sources.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the attackers arrived on motorcycles, systematically looted food supplies, cash and vehicles, and set numerous homes and shops ablaze before withdrawing from the rural settlement under cover of darkness. The assault has intensified concerns over the protection of rural communities in Taraba, where residents have faced repeated threats from armed groups operating across the northeastern region with limited security presence.

Government response

State Governor Agbu Kefas condemned the killings on Sunday and directed security agencies to intensify efforts to protect residents and apprehend those responsible for the coordinated violence that devastated the farming community. The governor's reelection campaign council separately warned politicians against politicizing the tragedy following public criticism of the state government's handling of persistent insecurity challenges in rural areas across the state.

Rights groups demand accountability

Amnesty International called for an impartial investigation into the killings, justice for the victims and stronger protection for communities at risk of further attacks in the volatile northeastern region plagued by banditry. Rural communities across several Nigerian states continue to face sustained attacks by armed groups, kidnappings and killings that have displaced thousands of residents and intensified demands for enhanced federal security measures.