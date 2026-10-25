Nearly 59,000 French homes still without power after storms

Widespread outages in western regions

French electricity distributor Enedis reported on Sunday that approximately 59,000 households across western regions remained without power at noon, as severe weather continued to disrupt supply. The company confirmed that Brittany accounted for 27,500 of the affected properties, while Normandy recorded 14,700 outages, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

Peak impact and restoration efforts

The utility provider stated that repair crews had been mobilized to carry out restoration operations across the affected departments. At the height of the storms, which saw Storm Austen and Storm Boelo sweep through western France, around 288,600 homes were left without electricity — marking one of the most significant weather-related disruptions to the grid this season.