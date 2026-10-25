France arrests 1,314 as protest violence declines nationwide

French authorities arrested 1,314 people during nationwide demonstrations on Saturday as the Interior Ministry reported a sharp decline in violence compared with the first day of mobilization on Oct. 17, when more than twice as many detainees were recorded and security force injuries exceeded 1,100.

Declining violence nationwide

The ministry said 53 security personnel were injured during Saturday’s protests, a significant decrease from the 1,144 wounded reported on Oct. 17. Official figures placed nationwide turnout at 410,000 demonstrators, including 110,000 in Paris, though trade unions estimated participation at nearly 800,000 across the country with 250,000 in the capital. Looting dropped by more than 98 percent, with 24 businesses affected compared with 1,522 a week earlier, while fire-related interventions fell from 2,025 to 75, according to the ministry’s data released Sunday.

Officials cite security measures

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described the overall outcome of Saturday’s demonstrations as positive, telling reporters that enhanced security measures had helped prevent widespread looting and damage to public buildings. In Marseille, police arrested 71 people including 40 adults, placing 61 in custody as seven businesses were looted or vandalized, though Mayor Benoit Payan characterized the demonstration as “peaceful,” noting that minor incidents at the end of the march represented a significant improvement over the Oct. 17 violence that saw several businesses ransacked.

Incidents in major cities

In Paris, the police prefecture reported 142 arrests with 126 people placed in custody, while two businesses sustained damage and one was looted before officers prevented further breaches. Authorities also recorded serious hand injuries to individual protesters in Clermont-Ferrand and Toulouse, though officials confirmed no loss of fingers occurred in either incident.