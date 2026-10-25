Russian and Ukrainian officials reported civilian casualties from cross-border aerial attacks overnight, with authorities in Bryansk and Belgorod confirming three fatalities while Kyiv documented multiple deaths and injuries in the Dnipropetrovsk region and beyond.

Attacks claim lives in border regions

In Russia's Bryansk region, a Ukrainian drone strike hit a minibus belonging to an agricultural enterprise in the village of Borshchovo, killing two people and seriously injuring two others, regional head Yegor Kovalchuk said. In Belgorod, Governor Alexander Shuvaev reported one fatality and 14 injuries from a large-scale overnight drone attack, posting the update on the Russian social media platform Max.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that Russian shelling killed four people and injured 22 in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Saturday evening. Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported additional casualties in Kharkiv and Vinnytsia, noting that 10 people — including three emergency responders — were injured in those cities, with six more wounded in a strike on a residential building in Vinnytsia.

Kyiv appeals for air defense support

Zelenskyy stated that Russian forces launched approximately 1,600 guided aerial bombs, 48 missiles of various types including ballistic missiles, and nearly 2,300 attack drones at Ukraine over the past week. "This is how Russia responds to diplomacy and de-isolation," he said, stressing that support for Ukraine's defenders must not decline alongside ongoing negotiations.

The Ukrainian leader called for the immediate delivery of interceptors for Patriot air defense systems that European countries had already agreed to provide. He also urged continued support for Ukrainian combat aviation to counter jet-powered Shahed drones, according to his Telegram post.

Moscow reports logistics strikes

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces conducted overnight strikes against logistics centers, port infrastructure facilities, and vessels carrying supplies for Ukrainian forces. In Kharkiv, the strikes targeted the Epicentr logistics center, a distribution center, and the Vasyshchevo logistics terminal, which Moscow claimed were used to store military or dual-use goods.

The ministry also claimed that a dry cargo vessel carrying supplies for Ukrainian forces was struck while crossing the sea en route to the port of Chornomorsk. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 532 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over 25 Russian regions overnight, the ministry added. The claims from both sides could not be independently verified.