Lyon clashes

Around 2,000 protesters defied a demonstration ban in the southeastern French city of Lyon's 7th arrondissement on Saturday, with police firing tear gas after demonstrators launched fireworks toward security forces, local media reported. The prefecture told French newspaper Le Progres that protesters were "very dispersed" across the area, adding that security forces had reinforced their presence following violence during demonstrations the previous weekend.

Widespread defiance

In Marseille, the Bouches-du-Rhone prefecture estimated 17,000 participants while the CGT trade union put the turnout at 40,000, according to local newspaper La Provence. A separate banned gathering in Aix-en-Provence drew roughly 1,000 people, while regional newspaper Ouest-France reported around 1,000 participants in Vannes, 1,200 in Lorient and 45 in Pontivy.

Security forces also faced tensions in Nantes where demonstrators gathered in an area where rallies were prohibited, prompting the prefecture to issue a warning to residents. In Brest, where authorities had prohibited demonstrations, approximately 10,000 people joined a march despite the restrictions placed on public gatherings.

Mobilization context

The demonstrations form part of a broader mobilization uniting students, high school pupils, trade unions and Yellow Vest supporters against rising living costs and deteriorating public services. Authorities had banned demonstrations in parts of several cities amid nationwide protests over living costs and conditions in the education sector, with Saturday's rallies coming after demonstrations on Oct. 17 drew large crowds across France but also saw violence and looting.