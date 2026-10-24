Netanyahu aides secretly cooperated with German CDU on Israel law

Two close advisors to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly cooperated with Germany's ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) on a public relations campaign supporting a controversial bill that would criminalize denying Israel's right to exist, according to a German media report published Friday.

Leaked communications

WhatsApp messages and emails reviewed by the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper indicated political cooperation between Netanyahu's circle and CDU officials in the southern state of Hesse. On Sept. 5, advisor Srulik Einhorn emailed his colleague Jonatan Urich saying, "Talk to me; there’s a nice paid gig with the CDU," according to the report. The two subsequently discussed strategies to ensure high-ranking Israeli politicians would amplify a social media post by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar regarding the Hesse initiative, reportedly enlisting Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli to assist.

Legislative proposal

In April, Hessian Premier Boris Rhein and Justice Minister Christian Heinz, both CDU members, presented a draft law concerning Israel’s right to exist. The center-right federal government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz rejected the proposal due to significant constitutional risks, though the Bundestag must ultimately decide on the matter. It remains unclear whether Israeli entities provided funding for the advisory work or who would have supplied such payments.

The two advisors also toured Germany ahead of recent state elections held in September, visiting Saxony-Anhalt, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Berlin, according to an Israeli broadcaster. Both the Hessian CDU and the Israeli entities contacted by the newspaper declined to comment on the allegations, while Einhorn and Urich offered no response to requests for comment.