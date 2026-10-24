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Saudi coalition intercepts Houthi missile over Riyadh

Saudi coalition intercepts Houthi missile over Riyadh

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10:29, 24/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 10:46, 24/10/2026, Saturday
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Saudi coalition intercepts Houthi missile over Riyadh
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The Saudi-led coalition announced on Friday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward Riyadh, marking the latest in a series of escalating cross-border attacks targeting the kingdom's capital and critical infrastructure.

The Saudi-led coalition announced on Friday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi group toward Riyadh, with coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirming the incident in a statement on social media platform X without specifying the projectile's exact origin or intended target.

Official Statement

Coalition officials provided few operational details regarding the attempted strike. Al-Maliki said the ballistic missile was destroyed before reaching its target, though he declined to identify the launch site or whether the projectile aimed at a specific installation within the Saudi capital. The announcement marked the latest reported interception in a conflict that has seen repeated cross-border attacks.

Escalating Hostilities

The attempted missile strike comes amid a surge in hostilities between the Iran-aligned Houthi movement and the coalition, which has recently witnessed attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy infrastructure. Friday's incident represents a continued threat to the kingdom's critical facilities despite ongoing defensive operations. The coalition has consistently characterized such attacks as violations of international law.

Protracted Conflict

Saudi Arabia has led the military coalition — formally known as the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen — since March 2015, backing the internationally recognized government against Houthi forces who seized control of the capital Sanaa and broad swaths of territory in September 2014. The war has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises while periodic missile and drone attacks continue to target Saudi civilian and military sites.

Titles :saudi-led coalitionyemenhouthiriyadhballistic missileturki al-malikisaudi arabiamiddle east conflict
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