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Alport Gambia, Zakat Foundation of America launch strategic partnership to boost Africa aid deliveries

Alport Gambia, Zakat Foundation of America launch strategic partnership to boost Africa aid deliveries

21:14, 23/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 22:46, 23/10/2026, Friday
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Alport Gambia, Zakat Foundation of America launch strategic partnership to boost Africa aid deliveries
Alport Banjul - Zakat Foundation

The visit, held in Gambia’s capital, Banjul, was attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Gambia, Özgür Gökmen; Zakat Foundation of America President Halil Demir; and Alport Gambia Country Representative Salih Levent Kaçar.

Zakat Foundation of America has taken an important step toward a strategic partnership with Alport Gambia to strengthen its humanitarian relief work in Africa and ensure aid reaches those in need more quickly.

The visit, held in Gambia’s capital, Banjul, was attended by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Gambia, Özgür Gökmen; Zakat Foundation of America President Halil Demir; and Alport Gambia Country Representative Salih Levent Kaçar.

The delegation inspected the modernization and operational improvement work underway at Banjul Port and assessed the strategic role the port could play in humanitarian aid shipments to Africa.

Ship unloading time drops from 197 hours to 17 hours

After Albayrak Group took over operations at Banjul Port, the work carried out led to a significant increase in the port’s efficiency.

Previously, unloading ships took an average of 197 hours, but after Albayrak Group took over operations, that time was reduced to just 17 hours.

This major improvement makes Banjul Port more attractive for international trade and logistics and will also make an important contribution to delivering food, basic necessities, and humanitarian aid supplies to African countries more quickly and effectively.

With its modern port infrastructure and advanced logistics capabilities, Banjul aims to become an important distribution hub for humanitarian operations in West Africa.

Zakat Foundation of America expands operations in Africa

Zakat Foundation of America, which carries out humanitarian and development work in more than 50 countries around the world, is preparing to further expand its work in Africa.

The foundation, which is active in food security, clean water, health, education, orphan support programs, and emergency humanitarian aid, plans to make Gambia one of its strategic centers for relief operations in Africa.

As part of this, a coordination center planned for the region is intended to speed up the logistics of humanitarian aid reaching African countries, reduce costs, and reach those in need more effectively.

Significant contribution to humanitarian efforts

During the port visit hosted by Alport Gambia Country Representative Salih Levent Kaçar, participants discussed the contributions Turkish companies’ infrastructure investments in Africa can make to regional development and humanitarian efforts.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Gambia, Özgür Gökmen, and Zakat Foundation of America President Halil Demir inspected port operations and evaluated opportunities for cooperation in storing, transporting, and distributing humanitarian aid supplies to countries in the region.

Once the planned cooperation is implemented, Zakat Foundation of America’s international humanitarian aid network and Alport Gambia’s logistics capacity are expected to be brought together, with Gambia becoming an important hub for humanitarian aid shipments in Africa.

Titles :zakat foundation of americaalport gambiagambiabanjultürkiyeözgür gökmenhalil demiralbayrak group
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