Home
World
Africa
UN envoy says diplomatic push on Sudan intensifies despite war

UN envoy says diplomatic push on Sudan intensifies despite war

Yenişafak English AA
10:54, 22/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 11:49, 22/10/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
UN envoy says diplomatic push on Sudan intensifies despite war
File photo

Pekka Haavisto told reporters in Geneva that international engagement with Sudanese political actors is growing following a September visit to Khartoum, warning that some parties still erroneously believe they can achieve military victory as delegates seek to bridge security arrangements with long-term political planning.

UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan Pekka Haavisto said Wednesday that diplomatic efforts to end the country's civil war are intensifying despite continued fighting, highlighting new confidence-building initiatives following a sixth consultative meeting in Geneva.

Speaking to reporters after the two-day session co-hosted by the United Nations and Switzerland, Haavisto noted growing international engagement with Sudanese political actors. "We also are witnessing more diplomatic efforts than earlier around Sudan," he said, pointing to a successful visit to Khartoum in September and subsequent meetings with political groups, women and youth representatives.

Confidence-building measures

Haavisto outlined two nascent confidence-building measures under UN exploration, describing them as "baby steps" compared with the widespread destruction wrought by the conflict. The initiatives include potential exchanges of prisoners of war and detainees — both civilian and military — alongside efforts to facilitate students' access to examinations regardless of their location within Sudan.

However, Haavisto cautioned that some parties in Sudan continued to believe they could achieve a military victory. "We, the international community, are saying that there is no military solution to the conflict in Sudan," he stated, stressing the imperative of diplomatic negotiations over battlefield gains.

International coordination

The Geneva gathering brought together representatives of 21 countries and five international institutions to discuss security arrangements, humanitarian truces and possible ceasefires. Haavisto highlighted intensified coordination between the Quad — comprising the US, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Egypt — and the Quintet, which includes the African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development, League of Arab States, European Union and United Nations.

Swiss Ambassador Tim Enderlin, head of the Foreign Ministry's peace and human rights division, told reporters that delegates sought to establish an inclusive process. "We tried these two days to come up with coordinated efforts that will help to establish a peace process that can be inclusive, that involves the people of Sudan, where their voices are heard," Enderlin said, adding that the aim was to ensure the process "in the end, is Sudan-owned and Sudan-led."

Humanitarian crisis

Enderlin warned that the consequences of the conflict extended far beyond Sudan's borders to neighboring states. The war has left approximately 34 million people dependent on humanitarian assistance, with officials describing the situation as the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

Titles :pekka haavistosudansudan civil wargeneva talksafrican unionunited nationsquad grouphumanitarian crisis
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026