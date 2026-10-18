Home
World
Africa
77 civilians killed by suspected ADF rebels in DR Congo

77 civilians killed by suspected ADF rebels in DR Congo

Yenişafak English AA
09:49, 18/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:16, 18/10/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
77 civilians killed by suspected ADF rebels in DR Congo
File photo

UN OCHA reports 77 civilians were killed by suspected Allied Democratic Forces rebels in eastern DR Congo's Ituri province last month amid worsening regional security.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Saturday that at least 77 civilians were killed last month by suspected Allied Democratic Forces rebels in villages across eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province.

September attacks

The killings occurred in Mambasa territory, with Biakato, Bandisende and the outskirts of Mambasa center suffering the heaviest casualties. Civilians were killed with knives and bullets during the coordinated assaults, while the assailants also kidnapped several residents and torched residential houses as they withdrew from the area.

Mining site raid

This week witnessed further bloodshed when at least 10 civilians died in attacks on mining sites in the Babila-Babombi chiefdom within the same territory, according to local media reports. Civil society organizations and regional outlets have documented persistent insecurity across Mambasa, marked by repeated attacks on civilians and widespread population displacement.

Humanitarian crisis

The violence has compounded humanitarian needs in a province already devastated by the Ebola epidemic. The Allied Democratic Forces maintains affiliations with the ISIS militant organization and has waged an insurgency in eastern Congo for several years.

Titles :dr congoituri provincemambasaadf rebelsallied democratic forcesun ochaebola epidemichumanitarian crisis
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026