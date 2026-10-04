El Alamein summit rejects unilateral measures on water rights

Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Somalia on Sunday rejected unilateral measures harming the water rights of Egypt and Sudan and condemned foreign interference in regional affairs "under any pretext" during a four-way summit held in Egypt's coastal city of El Alamein. The leaders issued the El Alamein Joint Declaration affirming their commitment to regional stability.

Sudan sovereignty

The summit backed Sudan's territorial integrity while rejecting "the establishment of any parallel entities," language widely interpreted as opposition to the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group. The leaders called for resuming a Sudanese-owned political process and rejected any backing for mercenaries.

Somalia unity

The declaration stressed Somalia's unity while rejecting any recognition of or support for "so-called Somaliland," the breakaway northern region that declared independence in 1991. The leaders condemned external interference targeting Somalia's territorial integrity.

Regional alignment

The gathering reflects Cairo's efforts to build a coalition of Horn of Africa states amid growing tensions with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.