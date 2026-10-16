Gambia launches new tugboat

Today I had the honour of representing Alport at the official launch of our brand-new tugboat, an investment in the future of our port and our economy. 💪

Alongside GRTS, Star FM TV and many other media houses, we got to experience it firsthand: out on the water, water cannons spraying into the air to make a rainbow , drone shots, interviews, and a lot of pride all around.

This isn't just a new vessel. It's stronger port operations, more trade, and The Gambia moving one step closer to where we're meant to be. 🇬🇲

Big thanks to everyone who came out and made today special. Stay tuned, the videos are coming!

What do you think this means for The Gambia's future? Drop it in the comments!