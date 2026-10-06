Home
World
Africa
20,000 migrants cross into Djibouti from Ethiopia since Sept 10: IOM

20,000 migrants cross into Djibouti from Ethiopia since Sept 10: IOM

Yenişafak English AA
14:09, 06/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 14:34, 06/10/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
20,000 migrants cross into Djibouti from Ethiopia since Sept 10: IOM
AA
File photo

The International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday that more than 20,000 migrants have crossed from Ethiopia into Djibouti since September 10, while thousands more remain stranded along dangerous desert routes facing dehydration and severe shortages of food and water amid renewed traffic on the Eastern Route toward Yemen.


The International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday that more than 20,000 migrant movements from Ethiopia into Djibouti have been recorded since September 10, as thousands continue to traverse the Eastern Route toward Yemen and the Gulf despite deteriorating conditions. Alexandre Coissac, the IOM chief of mission in Djibouti, told reporters in Geneva that migrants persist in traveling along the corridor, which connects the Horn of Africa with Yemen and the Gulf and is one of the "busiest and most dangerous" migration routes in the world.

Stranded along desert routes

Between September 20 and 30, observers recorded more than 3,000 stranded migrants along Djibouti's migration routes, many facing dehydration, exhaustion and critical shortages of food and water in remote desert areas. The IOM noted that travelers are increasingly using secondary routes to avoid detection, complicating efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to those in urgent need. The agency is providing emergency aid including food, water and medical support to stranded migrants while facilitating voluntary returns for those who request it.

Yemen displacement drives returns

Djibouti is simultaneously receiving people fleeing Yemen while managing the return of migrants from that country, with the IOM recording 539 Ethiopian returnees since September 10. The dual movements come as fighting intensifies between Saudi-backed government forces and Houthi rebels in Yemen, displacing more than 184,000 people since August 1 according to the latest agency data. Coissac warned that the scale and complexity of these overlapping movements are stretching existing resources and services in the small Horn of Africa nation to their limits.

Resource gaps

The agency called for increased international support to address the growing crisis, emphasizing that migrants require safety, protection and sustained humanitarian assistance. Coissac told the Geneva press briefing that without additional funding, the IOM will struggle to maintain current levels of aid to both incoming migrants and returning refugees. Fighting between Saudi-backed government forces and Houthi rebels has displaced more than 184,000 people in Yemen since August 1.

Titles :alexandre coissacdjiboutiethiopiayemenhorn of africaiominternational organization for migrationeastern routemigration crisisstranded migrants
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026