Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry on Monday reaffirmed Addis Ababa's "legitimate interests" in both the Red Sea and the Nile basin, rejecting what it described as political pressure and "coercive measures" aimed at limiting its regional water rights and maritime access aspirations.

Nile Basin Sovereignty

The ministry emphasized that virtually all of the Blue Nile — known locally as the Abay River — originates in the Ethiopian highlands and contributes approximately 85% of the Nile's total annual flow. "Any discussion concerning the utilization and management of the Abay River should be informed by these fundamental realities," the ministry said, referring to the river's critical role in national development plans.

Red Sea Access Claims

Addis Ababa also stressed its geographic and historical ties to the Red Sea, noting that Ethiopia's nearest border lies barely 30 miles from the coast despite being landlocked for decades. "These geographic and historical realities cannot be altered by political rhetoric, coercive measures, or acts of destabilization," the statement added, warning that regional maritime security arrangements must account for Ethiopian interests.

Regional Summit Context

The communique followed a quadrilateral summit held Sunday in Egypt attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Those leaders reaffirmed respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity while rejecting unilateral measures affecting Egypt and Sudan's existing Nile water uses — though Ethiopia did not specifically mention the summit or the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in its statement.

"Actions taken through proxies or acts of aggression will not change the facts on the ground, nor will they diminish Ethiopia's legitimate interests, role, and responsibilities in the region," the ministry said, adding that Addis Ababa would defend its sovereignty while urging "constructive dialogue, partnership, and adherence to the principles of good neighborliness rather than confrontation and zero-sum approaches."