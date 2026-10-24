French groups appeal Macron's ban on non-union protests

The Association for the Defense of Constitutional Freedoms (Adelico) and the Magistrates' Union on Thursday filed an emergency application with France's Council of State, challenging President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that demonstrations not organized by trade unions should be banned in the coming days. The associations asked the highest administrative court to "suspend the implementation of the decision (...) and any instructions issued to implement it," according to broadcaster Franceinfo. Jean-Baptiste Soufron, a lawyer at the Paris Bar serving as legal counsel for Adelico, said the presidential directive represented an overreach of constitutional authority.

Legal challenge cites 'abuse of power'

Soufron told Franceinfo that Macron's statement constituted "an abuse of power" by the head of state. "By establishing a policy of bans himself, intended for the prefects, the president of the Republic has taken a decision that no legal text authorizes him to make," the appeal said, arguing that the president had bypassed legal protocols to establish the prohibition policy directly.

The associations also criticized Macron for making the banning of demonstrations a "general recommendation," and for creating distinctions between trade union organizations and other citizens. "The freedom of association in trade unions (...) does not grant trade unions a monopoly on organizing demonstrations. The right to demonstrate belongs to everyone," the appeal noted.

Security council directive

President Emmanuel Macron announced the restrictions Thursday during a security council meeting, stating that demonstrations not organized by trade unions would be banned in the coming days, particularly on Saturday, "wherever possible." The directive targets nationwide protests expected on Oct. 24.

Prefects were instructed to examine union requests and propose alternative routes to protect city centers, businesses, and public buildings. Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said restrictions on non-union demonstrations would be decided case by case, adding that authorities would evaluate each request individually.

Council of State faces 48-hour deadline

The Council of State now has 48 hours to issue a ruling on the associations' emergency appeal. The court's decision will determine whether prefects can proceed with banning non-union demonstrations ahead of the scheduled Oct. 24 protests.