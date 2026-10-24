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Fidan: Türkiye will continue resolving regional issues

Fidan: Türkiye will continue resolving regional issues

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10:35, 24/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 10:41, 24/10/2026, Saturday
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Fidan: Türkiye will continue resolving regional issues
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday that Ankara will maintain its central role in addressing security challenges affecting the Middle East and Europe, following a meeting of eight foreign ministers in Istanbul focused on regional ownership and diplomatic solutions.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday that Ankara would continue taking responsibility for resolving regional issues, following high-level talks in Istanbul that gathered eight nations to address security challenges affecting the Middle East and Europe.

Istanbul talks

In a post on the Türkiye-based social media platform NSosyal, Fidan commented on the R4 and R4+E3 foreign ministers' meetings held with Italy's participation, noting the gathering addressed interconnected challenges.

He said participants agreed that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, guided by the principle of regional ownership, while emphasizing coordinated responses to ongoing conflicts.

Regional initiative

"We hope that this initiative, which we have spearheaded, will become a lasting mechanism and contribute to peace and stability in our region and beyond. As Türkiye, given our central position between the two regions, we will continue to take responsibility for resolving regional issues," Fidan said.

He thanked his counterparts for attending the talks, which brought together representatives from eight countries to discuss regional coordination.

Titles :hakan fidantürkiyeistanbulnsosyalr4 meetingmiddle easteuroperegional ownershipforeign ministersitaly
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