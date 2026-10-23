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Israeli forces wound Palestinian inside vehicle in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces wound Palestinian inside vehicle in occupied West Bank

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16:05, 23/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 17:07, 23/10/2026, Friday
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Israeli forces wound Palestinian inside vehicle in occupied West Bank
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The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed on Friday that a man sustained a live-fire wound to the chest after Israeli soldiers opened fire on his vehicle in Dura, south of Hebron, as occupation authorities imposed a full closure on the city following an earlier deadly shootout that left two Palestinians dead.

Israeli forces shot and wounded a Palestinian man on Friday as he sat inside his vehicle in the occupied West Bank city of Dura, south of Hebron, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and local sources.

The man sustained a live-fire wound to the chest during the incident at Al-Alam Square in central Dura, the ministry said in a statement. Israeli troops cordoned off the area immediately after the shooting, while Palestinian ambulances arrived to treat the casualty, witnesses told Anadolu.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed it had dispatched crews to the scene following reports of gunfire by occupation forces. The identity of the injured man and the severity of his wounds were not immediately disclosed.

Tensions flare in Hebron

The shooting occurred hours after two Palestinians were killed during an exchange of fire with Israeli forces in Hebron. The military alleged the pair had opened fire on Israeli settlers in the city, wounding five people before soldiers responded.

Following the reported attack, the Israeli army announced a full closure of Hebron and surrounding towns — a measure that has become increasingly common during periods of heightened tension. Authorities did not specify when the restrictions would be lifted.

West Bank escalation

The occupied West Bank has witnessed a surge in Israeli military raids and settler attacks since October 2023, compounding an already volatile security situation. Palestinian officials report routine killings and mass arrests alongside the demolition of residential structures and the torching of religious sites.

Farmers have been blocked from reaching their fields while occupation authorities expand illegal settlements across the territory. The Friday shooting in Dura came as Israeli forces maintained a full lockdown on Hebron following the earlier deadly exchange.

Titles :occupied west bankhebrondurapalestinian health ministrypalestinian red crescent societyisraeli forceseast jerusalemwest bank escalation
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