Türkiye's Fidan meets British, Pakistani ministers in Istanbul
, FridayU: Update: 17:07, 23/10/2026, Friday16:10, 23/10/2026
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Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday held separate diplomatic engagements with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Istanbul, the Foreign Ministry announced on the NSosyal platform without providing specific details about the discussions.
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Miliband and Dar separately in Istanbul on Friday, the ministry said on NSosyal. The meetings occurred without prior announcement.
No further details of the meetings have been provided.