Comedian Sammy Obeid says Japan held him 24 hours over visa

Palestinian American comedian Sammy Obeid said Friday that Japanese immigration authorities denied him entry and held him in solitary confinement for nearly 24 hours after determining he lacked the appropriate visa for scheduled stand-up performances in Tokyo.

Obeid arrived in the Japanese capital two days before the shows alongside two other comedians, both of whom cleared immigration without difficulty. Officials placed him in a holding room for unspecified security reasons and later questioned him through an interpreter regarding his occupation, travel itinerary and intended activities, according to his account on the social media platform X.

"The Japanese government denied me entry and held me in solitary confinement for 24 hours over a standup comedy show with 40 attendees," Obeid wrote in a five-part thread. He said authorities demanded an hour-by-hour breakdown of his four-day stay and questioned him about subsequent destinations before turning their attention to his planned performances.

Visa restrictions for entertainment

Immigration officials ultimately informed Obeid that he did not possess the correct visa to work as an entertainer in Japan, a country that classifies theatrical performances under a specific residence status requiring sponsorship and a Certificate of Eligibility. Obeid acknowledged that the oversight was partly his responsibility, noting he had been unable to secure the necessary sponsorship because of the small size of the venues involved.

"And yeah, it's on me for not seeing this coming," he wrote, while arguing that the arrangements represented the only practical way to perform for his relatively small Japanese audience. He noted that nobody in Japan was paying him directly and that tickets had been sold through a US-based platform, leading him to believe — based on prior travel experience and advice received — that he would be permitted to enter.

Solitary confinement and deportation

Officials offered Obeid the option of appealing the refusal but warned that the process could take 72 hours and that he would remain confined throughout, according to his account. He instead agreed to leave and was subsequently held alone for approximately 22 hours without food, a shower, his phone, laptop, books or writing materials, he said, adding that his luggage was searched for weapons and drugs.

Authorities required him to return to the United States on the same airline he had arrived on, rejecting his request to continue his tour by flying to Hong Kong or Taiwan. Although he conceded that officials had identified a legitimate visa violation, Obeid said he believed he was singled out either because he had been flagged as suspicious or because of a decision made prior to his arrival.

Performance cancellations and background

Obeid cancelled the weekend performances and offered ticket holders a refund, admission to another show or access to a future virtual performance for fans in Japan. The comedian, who describes himself as Lebanese-Palestinian-Syrian-Italian-American, has appeared on Conan, America's Got Talent and Netflix's 100 Humans, and is known for incorporating material on Palestine and Israel's war on Gaza into his routines.