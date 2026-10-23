Jordanian, Syrian FMs hold expanded talks in Aqaba

Talks in Aqaba

Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held expanded talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in the southern Jordanian city of Aqaba on Thursday, according to the Jordanian Foreign Ministry. "Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi is currently holding expanded talks with the Foreign Minister and Expatriates of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, Asaad al-Shaibani, in Aqaba," the ministry said on X.

Shaibani arrived at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba earlier Thursday, where he was received by Safadi, Syria's official SANA news agency reported. The visit aims to "strengthen bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and discuss common issues of mutual interest," the agency said.

Phone diplomacy

The meeting follows a phone call between Safadi and Shaibani on Oct. 13, during which they discussed bilateral relations and regional developments and agreed to hold a meeting soon, according to SANA. During the call, Safadi affirmed Jordan's support for Syria's security, sovereignty and reconstruction efforts, while the two ministers condemned Israeli attacks on Syrian territory.

Sectoral cooperation

On Sept. 24, Damascus hosted a coordination meeting of officials from the two countries to follow up on joint projects in the energy, transport, trade, communications, agriculture, and water sectors. The engagement follows Safadi's visit to Damascus on Sept. 9, where he met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and discussed cooperation with Shaibani, building on the second session of the Jordanian-Syrian Higher Coordination Council held in Amman on April 12 with delegations from 20 sectors.