Home
World
Middle East
Jordanian, Syrian FMs hold expanded talks in Aqaba

Jordanian, Syrian FMs hold expanded talks in Aqaba

Yenişafak English AA
10:29, 23/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 11:04, 23/10/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Jordanian, Syrian FMs hold expanded talks in Aqaba
File Photo

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani met in Aqaba on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments and joint cooperation projects.

Talks in Aqaba

Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held expanded talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in the southern Jordanian city of Aqaba on Thursday, according to the Jordanian Foreign Ministry. "Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi is currently holding expanded talks with the Foreign Minister and Expatriates of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, Asaad al-Shaibani, in Aqaba," the ministry said on X.

Shaibani arrived at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba earlier Thursday, where he was received by Safadi, Syria's official SANA news agency reported. The visit aims to "strengthen bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and discuss common issues of mutual interest," the agency said.

Phone diplomacy

The meeting follows a phone call between Safadi and Shaibani on Oct. 13, during which they discussed bilateral relations and regional developments and agreed to hold a meeting soon, according to SANA. During the call, Safadi affirmed Jordan's support for Syria's security, sovereignty and reconstruction efforts, while the two ministers condemned Israeli attacks on Syrian territory.

Sectoral cooperation

On Sept. 24, Damascus hosted a coordination meeting of officials from the two countries to follow up on joint projects in the energy, transport, trade, communications, agriculture, and water sectors. The engagement follows Safadi's visit to Damascus on Sept. 9, where he met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and discussed cooperation with Shaibani, building on the second session of the Jordanian-Syrian Higher Coordination Council held in Amman on April 12 with delegations from 20 sectors.

Titles :ayman safadiasaad al-shaibaniaqabajordansyriajordanian-syrian relationsmiddle east diplomacyking hussein international airport
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026