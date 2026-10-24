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Iran intensifies plots to target US officials in Middle East: Report

Iran intensifies plots to target US officials in Middle East: Report

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10:30, 24/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 10:46, 24/10/2026, Saturday
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Iran intensifies plots to target US officials in Middle East: Report
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US intelligence has found that Iran has sharply escalated efforts to target American officials in the Middle East and other regions, with lethal plots against diplomatic personnel reaching advanced stages, according to a newly disclosed memo that has prompted the reduction of embassy staff across the Gulf and Saudi Arabia.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned in an October memorandum that Iran has intensified efforts to target American officials across the Middle East and beyond, with lethal plots against diplomatic personnel reaching advanced stages, according to US news outlet Axios.

Intelligence assessment

The one-page unclassified document, dated Oct. 23 and addressed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stated that the underlying intelligence is relevant to more personnel than are currently cleared to view it. Clayton offered to downgrade the classification to allow broader distribution within the State Department, where senior staff have already received the briefing.

Diplomatic drawdowns

The intelligence has triggered the reduction of embassy personnel across the Gulf, with family members and nonessential staff ordered to depart facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Qatar, and Jordan. The drawdown extended to Saudi Arabia earlier this week, affecting the embassy in Riyadh and consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran.

Presidential warning

President Donald Trump told a campaign rally in Florida earlier Friday that Washington could launch another military attack on Iran. The threat follows months of escalating tensions between the two powers, with US officials now reducing diplomatic footprints across the Gulf in response to the alleged plots.

Titles :jay claytonmarco rubiodonald trumpiranmiddle eastsaudi arabiaunited arab emiratesus diplomatic security
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