Liechtenstein prince vetoes abortion bill passed by parliament

Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein has exercised his constitutional veto to block legislation that would have legalised abortion within the first three months of pregnancy, rejecting a parliamentary decision approved by a single vote and backed by nearly 5,000 citizens in the Alpine microstate where the procedure remains illegal except in limited circumstances.

Prince rejects time-limit legislation

The 58-year-old prince regent, who assumed ruling duties from his father Prince Hans Adam II in 2004, announced his decision this week after a 30-day window for forcing a referendum expired without campaigners initiating the required plebiscite. The 25-seat Landtag had passed the legislation on September 2 by a narrow 13-12 margin, approving a system that would permit terminations within the first three months of pregnancy in the microstate where Roman Catholicism remains the state religion. "Following careful consideration, he remains convinced that a time-limit-based system is not suitable for ensuring the protection of unborn life as a fundamental legal right," the princely house said in a statement, adding that the hereditary prince "will therefore not give his assent to the legislative act approved by the Landtag."

Campaigners protest 'undemocratic' veto

The veto triggered immediate backlash from the Time Limit for Liechtenstein campaign, which collected 4,970 signatures — nearly five times the 1,000 required — to compel parliament to consider decriminalising terminations during the first trimester, and scheduled a demonstration in Vaduz for Saturday. "Yet the hereditary prince has exercised his veto. He shows no regard for the 5,000 signatures, nor for the Landtag's approval," the group said on Instagram, stating that "with this decision, the hereditary prince is trampling on our democratic rights."

Alternative reforms and current prohibitions

Rather than expanding access to terminations, the prince regent favours developing Liechtenstein's existing 2015 law through measures such as lifting a ban on advertising and improving guidance and support for women before, during and after pregnancy, the statement indicated. "I am convinced that many people share the goal of providing the best possible support to women in difficult situations, while simultaneously protecting unborn life," Hereditary Prince Alois said. Abortion currently remains illegal in the German-speaking principality of 41,000 inhabitants — approximately 35 percent of whom are permanent foreign residents — wedged between Switzerland and Austria, except when the mother's life is endangered or the pregnancy resulted from rape, with medical practitioners facing up to three years imprisonment and women up to one year.