Macron meets Saudi crown prince in Riyadh amid regional tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Royal Court in Al-Yamamah Palace on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and regional security challenges amid the French leader's ongoing tour of Gulf states.

Strategic talks

The two leaders reviewed historic and strategic ties between Riyadh and Paris and explored avenues for enhanced cooperation across multiple sectors, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Discussions also addressed the latest regional developments and coordination of efforts to enhance security and stability in the region.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and National Security Adviser Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban attended the meeting alongside French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin and other senior officials from both delegations.

Gulf tour

Macron arrived in Saudi Arabia earlier on Wednesday as part of a broader Gulf tour that included stops in Kuwait on Monday and Qatar on Tuesday, according to the Elysee Palace. The French president also traveled to the United Arab Emirates during the trip, which comes amid heightened regional tensions and disruptions to maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz — a vital chokepoint for global oil supplies.