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Türkiye hails deepening ties with Belgium after ministerial talks

Türkiye hails deepening ties with Belgium after ministerial talks

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10:14, 22/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 10:44, 22/10/2026, Thursday
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Türkiye hails deepening ties with Belgium after ministerial talks
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Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed deepening ties with Belgium during talks in Brussels, meeting NATO and EU officials to discuss regional security challenges including Ukraine and Gulf tensions.

Ministerial meeting in Brussels

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday welcomed the deepening of ties between Türkiye and Belgium across all areas, following the fourth joint ministerial meeting in Brussels that built upon Belgium's large-scale economic mission to Ankara in May. Speaking alongside his Belgian counterpart Maxime Prevot, Fidan said the two sides focused on concrete steps to strengthen cooperation based on mutual trust and shared interests during the gathering of foreign, justice and interior ministers.

NATO and EU talks

During his visit to the Belgian capital, Fidan held separate meetings with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, the European Commission vice president. The discussions covered the war in Ukraine, conflicts in the Gulf, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the Palestinian issue, according to Fidan's statement on NSosyal.

Business and security forums

Fidan addressed members of the Turkish business community and representatives of civil society organizations in Brussels, sharing Ankara's views on global issues at an event hosted by the European Policy Centre think tank. "We are pleased to see our relations with Belgium deepening across all areas," Fidan said, thanking Belgian officials for their contributions and warm hospitality.

The meetings highlighted the importance of shared responsibility and fair burden-sharing amid shifting global dynamics and the security challenges facing Europe, he noted. "As Türkiye, we will continue to work resolutely with our partners within the Euro-Atlantic family for peace, security and stability," Fidan said.

Titles :hakan fidanmaxime prevotbelgiumnatomark ruttekaja kallaseuropean unionbrusselsstrait of hormuzukraine war
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