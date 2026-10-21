Türkiye defense minister meets Qatari counterpart in Doha

High-level talks in Doha

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha on Wednesday for talks on military cooperation and regional security, receiving a formal military welcome upon his arrival at the Qatari Defense Ministry headquarters.

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced the meeting on its official social media platform, stating that Güler and Al Thani held extensive discussions following the welcoming ceremony. The ministers reviewed ongoing defense initiatives and exchanged views on developments in the region.

Strategic defense partnership

Ankara and Doha maintain close military relations through regular high-level consultations, joint training programs, and defense industry collaboration. The Gulf state hosts Turkish military personnel and the two nations have previously signed agreements covering technology transfer and joint production.

Güler's visit comes amid ongoing efforts to expand Türkiye's defense partnerships in the Gulf region, with both countries seeking to deepen their strategic alliance beyond traditional security cooperation.