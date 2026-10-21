Al Haj Murad Ebrahim urges accountability, better public services as Bangsamoro enters elected-parliament era

Al Haj Murad Ebrahim has called on newly elected members of the Bangsamoro Parliament to prioritize accountable governance, social services and the welfare of marginalized communities, saying the gains of the Bangsamoro peace process must translate into tangible improvements in people’s lives.

In a speech delivered at an oath-taking ceremony for United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP) members of Parliament-elect, Ebrahim emphasized that political autonomy carries greater responsibilities for public service, warning that corruption, inefficiency, exclusion and abuse of power could undermine public trust and weaken the region’s hard-won peace.

“The success of the Bangsamoro peace process will ultimately depend not only on the agreements we have signed or the institutions we have established, but also on the quality of governance we deliver,” he said.

His remarks come as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) transitions toward its first regular elected parliament following the region’s inaugural parliamentary election on September 14, 2026. The election marked a significant step in the implementation of the Bangsamoro peace process, which seeks to establish an autonomous political system after decades of conflict and negotiations.

The first elected Parliament is expected to shape regional legislation, approve public spending, oversee government operations and select the chief minister, placing its members at the center of the region’s next phase of governance.

Ebrahim also urged members of his party to place the interests of the Bangsamoro people above personal, family, factional and partisan considerations.

He called for fair public service regardless of political affiliation, clan, ethnicity or social standing, emphasizing that government policies should respond to the needs of the wider population rather than benefit a select few.

Among the groups he identified as deserving particular attention were poor and displaced people, conflict-affected communities, Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, women, children and young people.

He also stressed that public funds must be handled responsibly, describing government resources as representing both the hard-earned contributions and the hopes of the people.

“The true measure of our success will not be the positions we occupy, the influence we accumulate, or the recognition we receive,” Ebrahim said. “It will be the lives we improve, the injustices we correct, and the opportunities we create for our people.”

His emphasis on accountability highlights a central challenge for the incoming Parliament: translating political mandates and public commitments into legislation, budget decisions and services that produce measurable results.

The Bangsamoro region’s transition to an elected parliament follows the establishment of BARMM under Republic Act No. 11054, or the Bangsamoro Organic Law. The law established the framework for autonomous regional governance and the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, which served as the interim governing body while preparations were made for a regular parliamentary system.

The first regular parliamentary election was held on September 14, 2026. The 80 elected members are scheduled to assume office on October 30, beginning a new phase of representative government in the region.

The transition represents an important institutional development in the peace process, but the election alone does not resolve the region’s longstanding governance and development challenges. The new Parliament will need to establish its leadership, set legislative priorities and work with the national government on outstanding peace and normalization commitments.

Ebrahim urged the incoming legislators to remain united around their party’s principles while allowing questions, discussion and constructive criticism. He warned against allowing personal ambition and political disagreements to distract members from their responsibilities.

He also acknowledged that elected representatives would face difficult decisions and criticism, saying they must be prepared to correct mistakes and learn from the experiences of the people they serve.

“Above all, we must never forget that our authority comes with accountability,” he said.

The challenge ahead is to determine how the incoming Parliament will translate these commitments into concrete legislative priorities, transparent spending decisions and effective public programs.

For residents of BARMM, the transition to elected government will ultimately be judged not only by the legitimacy of its institutions but also by whether those institutions deliver more reliable services, expand opportunities and sustain peace across the region.

As Ebrahim’s speech emphasized, the measure of success will be whether political autonomy produces meaningful and lasting improvements in the everyday lives of the people it is intended to serve.