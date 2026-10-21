460 evacuated after ferry catches fire off Indonesia's Java

Blaze off Java

Indonesian rescue officials evacuated all 460 passengers and crew from the KMP Batumandi on Tuesday after the passenger ferry caught fire near Merak Besar Island in Banten province, local media reported. The vessel was carrying 420 passengers and 40 crew members when flames broke out during its voyage, according to the Jakarta Globe.

Mass Rescue Operation

Authorities mobilized 18 vessels and supporting units—including rescue boats, tugboats, patrol vessels and fishing boats—for the hours-long evacuation and firefighting effort. Footage aired by multiple broadcasters showed thick black smoke billowing from the vessel and panicked passengers scrambling for safety, though officials confirmed no casualties were reported in the immediate aftermath.

Maritime Safety Context

The cause of the fire remained unknown Tuesday evening, with investigations expected to commence once the vessel is secured. The incident occurred near Merak, a major ferry port connecting Java and Sumatra across the Sunda Strait—one of Indonesia's busiest maritime corridors—amid heightened scrutiny of the archipelago's safety record following last month's capsizing in the Java Sea that killed more than 80 people.