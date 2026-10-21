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Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan, Indonesia sign defense pact

Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan, Indonesia sign defense pact

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11:57, 21/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 20:21, 21/10/2026, Wednesday
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Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan, Indonesia sign defense pact
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Türkiye will join Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia in signing a defense industry memorandum in Doha to strengthen joint production, technology transfer and supply chain integration.

Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat announced on Monday that Ankara will sign a memorandum of understanding with Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia in Doha to establish a multilateral framework for joint defense production and technology transfer.

Quadrilateral defense framework

The secretariat stated the agreement marks a new phase in multilateral cooperation, moving beyond military platform sales to encompass joint production, supply chain integration and enhanced interoperability. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's strategic emphasis on defense partnerships as a pillar of foreign policy has guided these efforts, and Secretary Haluk Gorgun has accelerated the focus on mass production and export growth, the body added.

Record export growth

According to the Defense and Aerospace Industry Exporters' Association, Turkish defense and aerospace exports totaled approximately $54 billion from 2012 through September 2026, with more than $30 billion — over 55% of the total — recorded in the last four years alone. Exports surged 48% year-on-year in 2025 to exceed $10 billion, while the 12-month rolling figure topped $11 billion for the first time. NATO allies account for 56% of sales, according to SIPRI data that ranks Türkiye as the world's 11th-largest arms supplier following 122% growth over five years.

Joint production programs

Ankara's defense cooperation with Doha includes Bayraktar TB2 drones, armored vehicles and fast attack craft, alongside BARQ — a joint venture between Aselsan and Qatar's Barzan Holdings producing SARP weapon systems locally. The PN MILGEM project with Pakistan saw Asfat deliver two Babur-class corvettes built in Istanbul while upgrading Karachi Shipyard's infrastructure to complete the remaining pair, whereas the KAPLAN MT tank program with Indonesia involves FNSS and PT Pindad in ongoing local production under technology transfer arrangements. The Doha memorandum is expected to formalize mechanisms for expanding these bilateral foundations into quadrilateral initiatives, advancing the secretariat's priority of developing sustainable production infrastructure alongside platform deliveries.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganhaluk gorgundefense industries secretariatqatarpakistanindonesiabayraktar tb2aselsandefense exports
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