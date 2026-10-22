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Turkish president, Bulgarian premier discuss ties, Black Sea security

Turkish president, Bulgarian premier discuss ties, Black Sea security

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10:57, 22/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 11:53, 22/10/2026, Thursday
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Turkish president, Bulgarian premier discuss ties, Black Sea security
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President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev discussed bilateral cooperation and regional security challenges during a phone call on Wednesday, with Ankara emphasizing its commitment to strengthening trade ties and ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea.

Bilateral cooperation

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev by telephone on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, emphasizing Ankara's determination to deepen cooperation with Sofia across multiple sectors, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate. The Turkish president underlined his administration's resolve to take concrete steps to boost bilateral trade and economic partnerships while strengthening political dialogue between the two neighbors.

Black Sea security

Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye's ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea through continued contact with both Russia and Ukraine amid regional tensions, the directorate noted. He also expressed sorrow over a recent drone attack in Bulgaria's Exclusive Economic Zone, conveying his sympathies and best wishes to the Bulgarian leader following the incident in the maritime zone.

Climate summit invitation

The Turkish president extended an invitation to Radev to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit scheduled for November 11-12 in Antalya, seeking to reinforce Ankara's role in hosting major international gatherings. The climate conference is expected to draw world leaders to the Mediterranean coastal city for discussions on global environmental challenges and sustainable development goals.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoğanrumen radevbulgariatürkiyecop31black seaexclusive economic zoneantalya
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