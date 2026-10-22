Turkish president invites Azerbaijani president to Turkic States summit in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Strategic partnership

Erdogan said Ankara and Baku would strengthen their cooperation by drawing on bonds of brotherhood, the directorate said on X. The leaders exchanged views on global developments.

Summit invitation

Erdogan congratulated Aliyev on the 35th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Restoration of Independence. The Turkish president invited his counterpart to attend the 13th Organization of Turkic States summit in Ankara.