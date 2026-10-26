Belarus warns against travel to six European states amid unrest

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Sunday urged citizens to avoid nonessential travel to six European countries, citing sharply deteriorating political conditions marked by mass demonstrations, alleged disproportionate use of force by law enforcement and arbitrary detentions.

The advisory targeted France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Albania, where the political situation has "deteriorated sharply," the ministry said, citing protests over pensions, housing, education and corruption that have intensified in recent weeks.

Safety guidance

Officials warned that authorities in affected states could impose curfews and states of emergency, potentially disrupting public transportation, internet access and communications. Citizens already present in these countries should exercise caution, avoid large crowds and protest areas, and consider leaving through available commercial routes if conditions worsen.

"We also draw attention to the possibility that consular and legal assistance may be less accessible because Belarusian diplomatic missions in these countries have limited staff. We recommend saving the emergency contact details of these missions in advance," the ministry added.