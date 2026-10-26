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White House sees Netanyahu lobbying as 'sign of desperation'

White House sees Netanyahu lobbying as 'sign of desperation'

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01:01, 26/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 01:05, 26/10/2026, Monday
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White House sees Netanyahu lobbying as 'sign of desperation'
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US officials said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aggressive outreach to the White House reflects mounting anxiety over his electoral prospects, as final polls show his coalition falling short of a majority against opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot ahead of Tuesday's parliamentary elections.

The White House views Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's intensive lobbying for campaign support as a "sign of desperation" ahead of Tuesday's parliamentary elections, US news website Axios reported on Sunday citing a US source familiar with the matter.

Citing a US source familiar with the matter, Axios said officials interpreted the "aggressive" outreach as evidence that the Israeli leader believes he is trailing in the election race. The assessment emerged as Netanyahu faces mounting pressure from opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot ahead of the Tuesday vote.

Outreach to Trump

Netanyahu reportedly spoke with US President Donald Trump twice within a three-day span, urging him to reinforce his previous week's endorsement and proposing specific language for public statements. The Israeli premier also conducted phone interviews with Israeli journalists to amplify his message during the critical final phase of the campaign, according to the report.

Electoral outlook

Final television polls released on Friday indicated Netanyahu's coalition is falling well short of the majority required to form a government. The prime minister faces opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot in Tuesday's contest amid speculation that his diplomatic outreach aims to shift momentum in the campaign's final hours.

Titles :benjamin netanyahudonald trumpgadi eisenkotisrael electionswhite houseus-israel relationsaxios
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