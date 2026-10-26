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Pope Leo XIV calls for Yemen ceasefire, mourns Jordan attack victims

Pope Leo XIV calls for Yemen ceasefire, mourns Jordan attack victims

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09:56, 26/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 11:07, 26/10/2026, Monday
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Pope Leo XIV calls for Yemen ceasefire, mourns Jordan attack victims
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Pope Leo XIV on Sunday called for an immediate end to hostilities in Yemen while offering prayers for victims of a deadly attack on an Orthodox church in Jordan, highlighting the deteriorating humanitarian situation facing residents of the besieged city of Taiz.

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday called for an immediate end to hostilities in Yemen while offering prayers for victims of a deadly attack on an Orthodox church in Jordan, warning that wars bring only death and destruction to the world.

Yemen humanitarian crisis

Speaking after the weekly Angelus prayer, the pontiff voiced deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Taiz, where residents face acute shortages of food, water and medical supplies. "I make a heartfelt appeal for hostilities to cease and for the Yemeni people and all the peoples of the region to be guaranteed a life of peace," he said, according to Vatican News. The conflict has raged since Houthi rebels seized Sanaa in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene the following year.

Jordan church attack

Turning to Jordan, Leo expressed solidarity with victims of Friday's assault on St. George's Orthodox Church in Harmoud, where nine people were killed and around 40 injured when gunmen opened fire during a funeral. "I am close to that community and to the entire country, which stands out for its peaceful coexistence and respect among different religions," he said.

The pontiff concluded by stressing the global devastation caused by war. "Let us continue to pray together for peace… Never before has it been so evident that wars, besides sowing death and destruction, impoverish and damage the world," he said. "May the Lord inspire choices of dialogue and peace."

Titles :pope leo xivyemenjordantaizhouthisst georges orthodox churchvaticanhumanitarian crisissanaamiddle east
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