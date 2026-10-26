Home
World
America
Iran counters US sanctions with inflation controls, food vouchers

Iran counters US sanctions with inflation controls, food vouchers

Yenişafak English AA
16:43, 26/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Iran counters US sanctions with inflation controls, food vouchers
File photo

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said Tehran is expanding its Kalabarg electronic food voucher program and tightening inflation controls to offset crushing Western sanctions, as Washington's naval blockade and Operation Economic Outcast have driven Iranian oil exports to zero and the economy toward a projected 6.1% contraction.

Subsidy Expansion

Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani on Monday outlined measures to ease economic pressure from Western sanctions, saying Tehran will tighten inflation controls and expand food voucher allowances for households struggling with rising prices. Speaking to state-run IRNA, Mohajerani said inflation stems from broader macroeconomic conditions and cannot be resolved through short-term fixes. “We are trying to counter the economic pressure imposed on us by the West and the US by controlling the pace of inflation on the one hand and taking measures to improve people’s livelihoods, including increasing food voucher allowances, on the other,” she said, adding that the Kalabarg electronic voucher program would be expanded to cover more essential items.

US Sanctions Intensify

The announcement comes as Washington intensifies its economic pressure campaign against Tehran. The US launched Operation Economic Outcast in August, targeting Iran’s oil exports, financial transactions and access to international markets — and restored its naval blockade against vessels traveling to and from Iranian ports in July.

The restrictions have effectively halted Iranian oil trade, with Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati reporting in August that exports had fallen to zero amid the ongoing conflict.

Economic Outlook

The International Monetary Fund projected in August that Iran’s economy would contract by 6.1% in 2026, with average annual inflation reaching 68.9%. The economic downturn has been compounded by the military conflict between Iran and the US, which began in February, and continuing disagreements over sanctions relief and security arrangements in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Titles :fatemeh mohajeraniabdolnaser hemmatiiran economyus sanctionsoperation economic outcastkalabargstrait of hormuzimf
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026