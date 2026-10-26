Home
World
America
Trump backs Netanyahu re-election, urges ’finish the job’ in Iran

Trump backs Netanyahu re-election, urges ’finish the job’ in Iran

Yenişafak English AA
12:25, 26/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 12:28, 26/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump backs Netanyahu re-election, urges ’finish the job’ in Iran
File Photo

US President Donald Trump on Sunday reaffirmed his strong support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urged Israeli voters to re-elect him in upcoming elections, warning that Washington might have to act alone against Tehran if a different leader is chosen.

Trump doubles down on Netanyahu endorsement

US President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Sunday to reaffirm his backing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, praising him as an “outstanding Warrior Prime Minister” and urging Israeli voters to return him to office in upcoming elections. “Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister. We have to finish the job that we started!” Trump wrote, pressing for the completion of the military campaign against Iran.

Trump cited the US military operation against Iran, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, as evidence of his productive partnership with Netanyahu. “As everyone is aware, including the enemy, Bibi and I have had a great relationship in winning together,” he said, adding that Iran had lost its navy and air force while its military and economy had fallen into disarray.

Claims of Iranian military collapse

The former president said that two levels of Iran's leadership, both military and civilian, had been eliminated during the campaign, and noted that Iran's inflation had reached 301% while a naval blockade had prevented the country from exporting oil. He argued that Iran would eventually have acted on its rhetoric if it had not been confronted, stating the country had been “systematically destroyed, both militarily and financially.”

Warning of US withdrawal

In an endorsement letter dated Oct. 18, Trump described Netanyahu as a “Great Warrior Prime Minister” and an “even greater Partner for Peace” in confronting what he called Iran's decades-long threats against Israel and the United States. He warned that any leader other than Netanyahu would force Washington to assume the burden of the campaign alone.

“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Trump wrote, adding that the US would have to take over the effort if Israel elected a different leader. He concluded his letter with an unequivocal endorsement of Netanyahu's re-election bid, declaring: “BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Titles :donald trumpbenjamin netanyahubibi netanyahuisraeliranoperation epic furytruth socialus-israel relationstehran
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026