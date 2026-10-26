Trump backs Netanyahu re-election, urges ’finish the job’ in Iran

Trump doubles down on Netanyahu endorsement

US President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Sunday to reaffirm his backing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, praising him as an “outstanding Warrior Prime Minister” and urging Israeli voters to return him to office in upcoming elections. “Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister. We have to finish the job that we started!” Trump wrote, pressing for the completion of the military campaign against Iran.

Trump cited the US military operation against Iran, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, as evidence of his productive partnership with Netanyahu. “As everyone is aware, including the enemy, Bibi and I have had a great relationship in winning together,” he said, adding that Iran had lost its navy and air force while its military and economy had fallen into disarray.

Claims of Iranian military collapse

The former president said that two levels of Iran's leadership, both military and civilian, had been eliminated during the campaign, and noted that Iran's inflation had reached 301% while a naval blockade had prevented the country from exporting oil. He argued that Iran would eventually have acted on its rhetoric if it had not been confronted, stating the country had been “systematically destroyed, both militarily and financially.”

Warning of US withdrawal

In an endorsement letter dated Oct. 18, Trump described Netanyahu as a “Great Warrior Prime Minister” and an “even greater Partner for Peace” in confronting what he called Iran's decades-long threats against Israel and the United States. He warned that any leader other than Netanyahu would force Washington to assume the burden of the campaign alone.

“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Trump wrote, adding that the US would have to take over the effort if Israel elected a different leader. He concluded his letter with an unequivocal endorsement of Netanyahu's re-election bid, declaring: “BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”