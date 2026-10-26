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Trump denounces Alaska ballot dispute as 'outright cheating'

Trump denounces Alaska ballot dispute as 'outright cheating'

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10:01, 26/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 11:08, 26/10/2026, Monday
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Trump denounces Alaska ballot dispute as 'outright cheating'
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US President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned the inclusion of independent candidate Daniel Sullivan on Alaska's general election ballot alongside Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, accusing Democrats of deliberately confusing voters in a tight Senate race that could determine control of the chamber.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday denounced the presence of independent candidate Daniel Sullivan on Alaska's general election ballot, accusing Democratic operatives of engineering a deliberate confusion scheme to undermine incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan's re-election bid.

Trump Accuses Democrats of 'Outright Cheating'

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the ballot listing constitutes a deliberate effort to mislead the electorate. "The Democrats have put another guy named Dan Sullivan, in this case Daniel Sullivan, on the ballot, and that's very unfair. That's just outright cheating," he said, adding that legal teams are challenging the arrangement because voters are "totally confused."

Trump insisted that officials should allow the incumbent to appear as "Senator Dan Sullivan" instead of using the standard label, arguing that ordinary voters fail to grasp the technical designation. He also condemned the state's voting procedures, branding ranked-choice voting "crooked as can be" and insisting Sullivan would secure victory easily absent the naming complication.

Justice Department Files Preemptive Lawsuit

The US Justice Department has filed a lawsuit seeking to block state certification of the Senate results if the incumbent loses, according to agency reports. US Attorney General Todd Blanche told CNN that the legal filing serves as a preemptive measure to preserve ballots and enable judicial review if widespread voter confusion emerges, rejecting claims that the suit aims to overturn the election outcome.

Trump noted the independent Sullivan had never previously stood for office and may never have cast a ballot himself, declaring the tactic illegal and "it's unfair." Court documents allege Dan J. Sullivan entered the race specifically to mislead backers of the seated senator.

Alaska Key to Senate Control

Republicans and Democrats are competing for Senate control in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, with Alaska representing a key state that Trump carried by a double-digit margin in the 2024 presidential contest. Incumbent Dan Sullivan seeks a second term representing the sparsely populated state, which has trended Republican in recent federal cycles.

Titles :donald trumpalaska senate racedan sullivandaniel sullivantodd blancheus midterm electionsranked-choice votingdepartment of justice
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