Home
World
Middle East
Iran says US 'not serious' about talks, rejects nuclear claims

Iran says US 'not serious' about talks, rejects nuclear claims

Yenişafak English AA
17:25, 26/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Iran says US 'not serious' about talks, rejects nuclear claims
File photo

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Monday accused Washington of lacking seriousness in negotiations and using false claims about Tehran's nuclear program to justify military aggression, saying the US administration had repeatedly confused diplomacy with imposing demands.

Tehran rejects nuclear weapons allegations

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Monday accused Washington of repeatedly confusing diplomacy with imposing demands on Tehran, saying the US administration had expressed support for negotiations shortly before launching military attacks in June 2025, according to IRNA. "The American side is not serious about negotiations," Baqaei told reporters during his weekly news conference. He recalled that US President Donald Trump had voiced backing for talks just before American forces struck Iran, asking: "What do you call this? Do you see any goodwill in this approach?"

Baqaei reiterated that Iran had never possessed nuclear weapons nor sought to acquire them, accusing Washington of using such allegations to justify military aggression while being influenced by Israeli claims. He noted that Tehran negotiated in good faith and signed the 2015 nuclear agreement, but the US withdrew three years later, and he criticized Britain, France and Germany for following Washington's lead on restoring UN sanctions and failing to condemn attacks against Iran.

Fate of pilots and regional tensions

Tehran continues to hold Qatar responsible for clarifying the fate of three Iranian pilots whose aircraft were hit in the Gulf country, Baqaei said, adding that Iran assumes Doha must be held accountable until evidence of their deaths or precise documentation is received. He confirmed that President Masoud Pezeshkian would travel to Russia on Monday night to attend a gas-exporting countries summit, saying the visit would provide opportunities to strengthen energy cooperation with Moscow and hold consultations with other major producers.

Regarding Israel's upcoming elections and threats of military action against Iran, Baqaei accused Israeli politicians of competing over who could commit more crimes, stating that it made no difference to Tehran who leads a regime with a history of violence. He also confirmed that Iran summoned the Italian ambassador on Sunday to express concern over authorities' handling of protests, accusing France, Belgium and Italy of using excessive force and restricting the right to protest inconsistently with their human rights obligations.

Border disputes and European criticism

Baqaei said discussions with Pakistan over border-related difficulties were progressing positively, noting that Islamabad had described the issue as technical while raising security concerns including reports of planned attacks. Regarding Iraq, he said Iranian diplomatic missions were pursuing the matter, warning that US pressure on Baghdad could harm the Iraqi population and bilateral relations, and he added that the French ambassador had been summoned previously over similar concerns.

Saudi-Yemen conflict and Hormuz blockade

On the conflict involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen, Baqaei stressed that regional security was interconnected and instability in one country could affect others, saying the dispute should be resolved between Riyadh and Sanaa with Tehran ready to help facilitate a settlement. "Military approaches make problems more complicated and cause extensive damage," he said, expressing hope that Saudi Arabia would pursue a negotiated solution.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have persisted since the US and Israel launched military attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering a regional conflict and disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. On June 18, Trump and Pezeshkian signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities and reopening the waterway, but disagreements over implementation, including the US naval blockade and sanctions, have continued to hinder diplomatic efforts.

Titles :iranesmaeil baqaeius-iran relationsnuclear programstrait of hormuzmasoud pezeshkianqatarsaudi arabiayemen conflict
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026