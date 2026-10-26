Iran says US 'not serious' about talks, rejects nuclear claims

Tehran rejects nuclear weapons allegations

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Monday accused Washington of repeatedly confusing diplomacy with imposing demands on Tehran, saying the US administration had expressed support for negotiations shortly before launching military attacks in June 2025, according to IRNA. "The American side is not serious about negotiations," Baqaei told reporters during his weekly news conference. He recalled that US President Donald Trump had voiced backing for talks just before American forces struck Iran, asking: "What do you call this? Do you see any goodwill in this approach?"

Baqaei reiterated that Iran had never possessed nuclear weapons nor sought to acquire them, accusing Washington of using such allegations to justify military aggression while being influenced by Israeli claims. He noted that Tehran negotiated in good faith and signed the 2015 nuclear agreement, but the US withdrew three years later, and he criticized Britain, France and Germany for following Washington's lead on restoring UN sanctions and failing to condemn attacks against Iran.

Fate of pilots and regional tensions

Tehran continues to hold Qatar responsible for clarifying the fate of three Iranian pilots whose aircraft were hit in the Gulf country, Baqaei said, adding that Iran assumes Doha must be held accountable until evidence of their deaths or precise documentation is received. He confirmed that President Masoud Pezeshkian would travel to Russia on Monday night to attend a gas-exporting countries summit, saying the visit would provide opportunities to strengthen energy cooperation with Moscow and hold consultations with other major producers.

Regarding Israel's upcoming elections and threats of military action against Iran, Baqaei accused Israeli politicians of competing over who could commit more crimes, stating that it made no difference to Tehran who leads a regime with a history of violence. He also confirmed that Iran summoned the Italian ambassador on Sunday to express concern over authorities' handling of protests, accusing France, Belgium and Italy of using excessive force and restricting the right to protest inconsistently with their human rights obligations.

Border disputes and European criticism

Baqaei said discussions with Pakistan over border-related difficulties were progressing positively, noting that Islamabad had described the issue as technical while raising security concerns including reports of planned attacks. Regarding Iraq, he said Iranian diplomatic missions were pursuing the matter, warning that US pressure on Baghdad could harm the Iraqi population and bilateral relations, and he added that the French ambassador had been summoned previously over similar concerns.

Saudi-Yemen conflict and Hormuz blockade

On the conflict involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen, Baqaei stressed that regional security was interconnected and instability in one country could affect others, saying the dispute should be resolved between Riyadh and Sanaa with Tehran ready to help facilitate a settlement. "Military approaches make problems more complicated and cause extensive damage," he said, expressing hope that Saudi Arabia would pursue a negotiated solution.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have persisted since the US and Israel launched military attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, triggering a regional conflict and disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. On June 18, Trump and Pezeshkian signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities and reopening the waterway, but disagreements over implementation, including the US naval blockade and sanctions, have continued to hinder diplomatic efforts.