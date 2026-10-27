Gazan photojournalist Motaz Azaiza meets Paris mayor over Gaza

Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza on Monday met with Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire for talks covering the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the role of visual documentation in amplifying Palestinian voices, the journalist announced on social media.

Meeting in Paris

Azaiza said in an Instagram post that he accepted an invitation from Gregoire for an open conversation about Gaza and his work documenting Palestinian life under siege. The discussions addressed daily living conditions in the territory, the narratives behind his photographs, and the collective obligation to ensure Palestinian stories remain visible on the international stage. "What meant the most to me was his genuine interest in listening, his solidarity, and his willingness to explore ways to do more for Gaza and the Palestinian people," Azaiza wrote.

Lens on resilience

The photojournalist emphasized that the meeting carried particular significance after years spent capturing his people's suffering and resilience. "I have always believed that photography is more than capturing a moment. It is a way of giving people a voice, preserving their stories, and reminding the world of our shared humanity," he said. He added that seeing such dialogues occur in spaces where policy decisions take shape offered a measure of hope after prolonged documentation of conflict.

Appeal for action

Azaiza expressed hope that the exchange would produce measurable outcomes rather than remain symbolic. "My hope is that conversations like this will turn into real actions that make a difference in people's lives," he stated. "Our stories deserve to be heard. Our people deserve to live in freedom, dignity, and peace."