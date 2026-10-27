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UN commission: Israel continues war crimes in Gaza despite ceasefire

UN commission: Israel continues war crimes in Gaza despite ceasefire

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11:31, 27/10/2026, Tuesday
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UN commission: Israel continues war crimes in Gaza despite ceasefire
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UN commission reports Israeli forces continue war crimes and genocidal acts in Gaza despite ceasefire, documenting 75,000 deaths since October 2023.

War crimes in Gaza

Commission Chair Srinivasan Muralidhar told the UN General Assembly on Monday that Israeli authorities and forces have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity across the occupied Palestinian territories and continue to commit genocidal acts in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement, stating that more than 75,000 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023, including at least 21,500 children and 11,000 women.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has continued daily attacks in the enclave, killing at least 1,551 Palestinians and injuring 5,573 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The commission noted that Israeli forces continue to kill and injure civilians, including children, who approach or cross the Yellow Line in Gaza.

West Bank deterioration

The situation in the occupied West Bank has deteriorated sharply, with Israeli military operations and violence by Israeli occupiers forming part of a coordinated attack aimed at expanding settlements, annexing territory and displacing residents. The commission found that Israel has committed crimes against humanity in the West Bank including extermination, torture and sexual violence, stating that Palestinian children had been persecuted because of their age and gender-based violence was being used to displace and subjugate the population, while the Palestinian Authority has failed to conduct effective investigations into killings or provide remedies for victims.

Accountability demands

Muralidhar called on Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territory, evacuate settlements and remove obstacles to Palestinian self-determination, and urged UN member states to stop providing political, military, economic or financial assistance that helps maintain the occupation. He also called on states to support the International Criminal Court, particularly amid recent US sanctions against the court and its officials, delivering his statement by video conference after failing to obtain a visa to travel to New York.

Titles :srinivasan muralidharun commission of inquirygazawest bankinternational criminal courtpalestinian authorityisrael war crimesgaza ceasefire
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