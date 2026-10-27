Houthi official: Egypt's Saudi support 'declaration of war'

Houthi condemnation of Egyptian vote

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a senior member of the Houthi political bureau, said on Tuesday that Egypt's parliamentary approval of military support for Saudi Arabia constitutes a "declaration of war" against Yemen. "Egypt and its parliament declared support for what is called the defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and in doing so, it declares war against the Republic of Yemen," al-Houthi said in a statement posted on Telegram.

Saudi defense authorization

The Egyptian parliament's decision authorizes military assistance to help defend the Kingdom against strikes by the Iran-backed group. The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks targeting Saudi infrastructure and commercial vessels navigating the Red Sea. Al-Houthi warned that Cairo's alignment with Riyadh would further inflame regional instability.

Yemen war context

The development marks a potential expansion of Cairo's role in the Yemen war, which has persisted since 2014 when Houthi forces seized Sanaa. Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition supporting the internationally recognized government. The conflict has killed hundreds of thousands and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis, according to UN agencies.