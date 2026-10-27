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Netanyahu warns of Arab voter surge, urges Likud turnout

Netanyahu warns of Arab voter surge, urges Likud turnout

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17:30, 27/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 18:26, 27/10/2026, Tuesday
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Netanyahu warns of Arab voter surge, urges Likud turnout
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued an urgent appeal to his Likud party supporters to cast ballots in Tuesday's general elections, warning that high turnout in Arab communities threatened to produce a left-wing government dependent on parliamentary backing from Arab parties.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday issued an urgent appeal to supporters of his Likud party to cast ballots in the country's general elections, warning that high turnout in Arab communities threatened to hand victory to a left-wing government dependent on Arab parliamentary backing.

Social Media Appeal

Posting on X, Netanyahu claimed that "Buses are heading to the polling stations, and huge lines are being reported in Arab communities," while asserting that "the right-wing strongholds are not waking up!" He warned that failure to mobilize would result in what he described as "a government of the Arab parties." He added that "Every vote counts!"

In a subsequent post, the prime minister issued what he called an "emergency appeal" to Likud voters, urging them to ensure relatives, friends and neighbors also reached polling stations. "Today, no one stays home. No beach, no barbecue," he wrote, framing the contest as a choice between "a strong right-wing government or a left-wing government supported by the Arab parties," according to the post.

Coalition Prospects

Israelis voted Tuesday to elect the 120-member Knesset, with Netanyahu seeking to retain power against an opposition camp led by former army chief Gadi Eisenkot. Arab parties, which represent citizens making up around 20% of Israel's population, have expressed willingness to provide parliamentary backing for an Eisenkot-led government without formally joining the coalition. Such support would be conditional on addressing concerns of Arab citizens, including halting home demolitions, though Eisenkot has previously ruled out including Arab parties in his governing coalition.

Titles :benjamin netanyahulikud partyisraeli electionsknessetarab partiesgadi eisenkotisrael
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